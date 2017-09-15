The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 15, 2017 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

India, All India

Missing Manipuri youth found cremated under suspicious circumstances

ANI
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 2:19 pm IST

Pravish, 22, had gone to Delhi on September 7 and stayed at his friend's Ashok Thounajoam residence in the Safdarjung area.

Pravish Chanam. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Pravish Chanam. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Imphal: Pravish Chanam who had been missing for the last five days at Noida was found cremated by authorities of the Dr BR Ambedkar Hospital in Noida. The family was not informed despite a missing report being filed.

Pravish, 22, had gone to Delhi on September 7 and stayed at his friend's Ashok Thounajoam residence in the Safdarjung area of the city and had gone for a musical concert in Noida on September 8 night.

Pravish and his friends, including Ashok Thounaojam along with two others, had gone to attend the concert. Later, around 9:30 p.m., Ashok and his friends discovered that Pravish was missing, and accordingly, his elder brother, Ravikanta Chanam, was notified. A missing report was filed at Knowledge Park Police Station in Gautam Budh district in Uttar Pradesh on September 9.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report conducted on September 11, showed Pravish had died of "haemorrhage and head injuries." The report also said that the time of death was "2 to 3 days".

CCTV footage of the hospital showed a dizzy Pravish being brought into the hospital at around 10:30 pm of September 8, said his elder brother Ravikanta.

He was later seen going outside the hospital the next day in the morning, September 9. On the other hand, North East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) Convenor Khumukcham Chinglen, who voluntarily had been searching for Pravish for the last five days with family members of the victim said it was found that Pravish was admitted to the hospital by one Dr. Amit, who is yet to be identified.

Dr. Amit had found Pravish lying at the vicinity of the concert site and took him to Dr. B R Ambdekar Hospital.

He said, the unidentified Dr. Amit had found a semi-conscious Pravish on the night of the concert and admitted him at Dr. B R Ambedkar Hospital at 10.30 p.m.

However, the hospital refused to show any medical documents about the admission of Pravish, said NEFIS Convenor Chinglen adding police personnel located opposite the hospital turned down when friends of the deceased searched the site by distributing photos of the deceased.

He further said according to police, a call was received by the police in the early morning about the presence of an injured person on September 9 itself and then took the body to the hospital.

Chinglen also requested that the state government intervene into the matter and initiate an enquiry.

Tags: br ambedkar hospital, pravish chanam, missing persons report, investigation
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

2

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

3

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

4

FaceID doesn't have any issue, says Apple

5

Huge chunk of remote Shetland island goes on sale for £600k

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham