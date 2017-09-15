The Asian Age | News

Karti Chidambaram refuses to face CBI grilling

The CBI, however, contradicted his claims and said that the investigation is still on.

New Delhi: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, on Thursday refused to appear before the CBI for questioning in connection with a probe pertaining to alleged wrongdoings in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.

Karti Chidambaram, through his lawyer, refused to appear before the agency saying a special court had discharged “all the accused” and terminated proceedings in the matter. The CBI, however, contradicted his claims and said that the investigation is still on.

The agency, sources said, will issue fresh summons to Karti for questioning.

“All proceedings connected with the case were terminated. After the discharge of the accused and termination of the proceedings, the CBI will not have jurisdiction to issue summons,” Karti Chidambaram said.

The CBI is looking into the alleged investments made by firms controlled by Karti Chidambaram into Aircel while the FIPB clearance issue was under the consideration of finance ministry headed by his father.

In August 2014, the CBI had chargesheeted former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi, Malaysian business tycoon T. Ananda Krishnan, Malaysian national Ralph Marshall and four firms.

On February 2 this year, a special CBI court had discharged Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and two firms, saying the charges were without any “legal basis”. The CBI challenged the order of discharge in the Delhi High Court on May 11 this year.

The agency is also probing Karti Chidambaram’s role in another case related to the alleged misuse of foreign investments by INX Media.

