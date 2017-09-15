The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 15, 2017 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, All India

1 BSF jawan killed as Pak rangers violate ceasefire on J&K Intn'l Border

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2017, 5:27 pm IST

The officials said the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive day.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed as the firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in violation of the November 2003 ceasefire agreement has spread to International Border (IB) in Jammu district of the State.

The officials said the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive day between the intervening night of September 14 and 15 in Arnia sector of the IB, resulting into the death of BSF constable Bijender Bahadur. He was on duty at a forward post of the BSF in Arnia when the Pakistan Rangers fired mortars and also used small arms fire to target the Indian positions shortly after midnight.

They said that a bullet hit Bahadur on the left side of his abdomen and succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The BSF troops retaliated by using same calibre weapon. “Our jawans retaliated strongly and befittingly using the same calibre weapons,” a BSF spokesman added. Intermittent exchanges continued till Friday morning, reports said.

The BSF said that Bahadur, 32, was a resident of Vidya Bhawan Naraypur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia district. He is survived by his wife Sushmita Singh.

Earlier the LoC in neighbouring Poonch and Rajaouri districts witnessed repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan troops during past couple of weeks.

The Indian officials had said on Thursday that two
Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the BSF earlier during the day. They said the action came after three Indian jawans were injured in “unprovoked” firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the LoC in Jammu and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

However, Pakistan had denied the charge and accused the Indian troops of initiating firing but along the LoC and the IB called ‘Working Boundary’ by it. India’s Deputy High Commissioner, J. P. Singh, was summoned to Foreign Office in Islamabad by Pakistan’s Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, over alleged “ceasefire violations” by Indian troops along the LoC which had resulted in the killing of two civilians. The firing, he was told, took place in Phulian sector on the Pakistani side of the de facto border and that also three persons including a woman were injured.

Islamabad accused the Indian troops of “deliberately targeting” civilians and termed it “deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.” It urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement and investigate various incidents that have taken along the LoC.

However, India has strongly denied Pakistani allegations and said that the incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. The officials said that till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year.

On the other hand, Pakistan has claimed that there have more than 700 ceasefire violations by the Indian troops this year, which resulted in the killing of 32 civilians on their side of the LoC.

Tags: border security force, line of control, ceasefire violations, international border
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's Cassini spacecraft ends 20-year-long epic journey

2

Will the world end on September 23?

3

New contraceptive app as effective as the Pill, says study

4

Reward for labour: Mumbai Police to receive Rs 5 crore for rescue work during heavy rains

5

Google deletes your Android backup data after two months

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham