Saturday, Aug 15, 2020 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,527,994

61,252

Recovered

1,809,702

54,974

Deaths

49,161

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3262452670155514 Andhra Pradesh2730851807032475 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1506521351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Jammu and Kashmir to soon go for polls, delimitation process underway: PM Modi
India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir to soon go for polls, delimitation process underway: PM Modi

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2020, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2020, 9:37 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this, he said

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)
 PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

 

"This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Modi has said that "our troops gave a befitting reply to the enemies".
"India is united in protecting its sovereignty," he added.

Tags: jammu and kashmir (reorganization) act 2019, jammu and kashmir legislative assembly, article 370 abrogation

