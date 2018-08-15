The Asian Age | News

Transcend personal ambitions to transform system: CJI on SC judges’ dissent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

'There may be some elements who try to weaken the institution, but the judiciary will refuse to succumb,' stated Misra.

Early this year, four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had held a press conference to raise certain grievances about the administrative orders of the CJI. (Photo: File | PTI)
New DelhiSpeaking at an Independence Day function organised in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday said that to transform a system 'one needs to transcend personal ambitions and grievances'. 

Hinting at the apparent differences among the top judiciary of the Supreme Court, Misra said, "To criticise, attack and destroy a system is quite easy. What is difficult and challenging is to transform it into a performing one. For this one has to transcend one's personal ambitions or grievances."

He also added, "Constructive steps need to be taken with a positive mindset." 

"Concrete reforms must be undertaken with rationality, maturity, responsibility and composure. It's necessary to be productive instead of being counter-productive. Then only the institution can go to greater heights," CJI Misra said. 

"There may be some elements who try to weaken the institution but the judiciary will refuse to succumb”, Misra stated. 

Early this year, four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had held a press conference to raise certain grievances about the administrative orders of the CJI.

In an unprecedented move, the judges had stated that despite discussions no concrete measures were taken and addressing the media was their last resort.

Tags: cji dipak misra, 72nd independence day, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

