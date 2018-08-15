The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi breaks protocol to meet children at Red Fort; here’s what he told them

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 1:21 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke from the security cordon to enter an enclosure where children welcomed him with loud cheers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Children jostled to shake hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he sidestepped his security cover to greet them after his Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort today.

After delivering an over 80-minute speech from the ramparts of the historic monument, he waved to the crowd and moved to his motorcade for departure. But, on his way out, he halted and broke from the security cordon to enter an enclosure where children welcomed him with loud cheers.

Read: 80 minutes this yr: PM resumes trend of long Independence Day speech

Dressed in colours of the national flag, the overwhelmed children jostled to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister while those on the front rows even got an opportunity to shake hands with him.

PM Modi had last year also moved out of his security cordon to greet children on the occasion.

Shivani Pal, a class 7 student in government-run Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, was all smiles as she was among the lucky few who not only managed to shake hands with PM Modi but also got a chance to speak to him amid chaos. "He blessed me and asked me to study well. He also asked me to follow the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," she said, beaming with pride.

A class 9 student, Alisha, said it was a dream come true for her to see her idol and get a chance to speak to him. "He asked to study well and make the nation proud," Alisha said.

The crowd soon swelled to a huge mass of children who hankered to shake hands with him, prompting Prime Minister’s special security team to step in. As he tried to walk back to his car, the overenthusiastic crowd continued to swamp him even as he obliged the doting children with warm smile and gestures.

Eventually, the Prime Minister got some relief from the crowd, allowing him to move back to his car, after which the motorcade sped away.

Archana Rohilla, a teacher, said students from around 35 schools across the city have come to the event.

 

 

Tags: pm modi, independence day, red fort, pm modi meets children
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham