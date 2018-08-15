Bihar abuse: CBI will grill several state politicians

Besides, the sale of the NGO’s assets was also banned and the bank accounts were frozen.

New Delhi: The CBI, probing the alleged abuse of minor girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, has decided to examine several district-level politicians as part of its investigation into the matter.

According to sources Brajesh Thakur, who is prime accused in the case, enjoyed clout in political circles for his NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti. “The agency is now preparing to examine certain local politicians as part of its investigation into the case. The CBI is preparing a list of local politicians who will be called for examination. It is suspected that Thakur was in constant touch with them before his arrest,” sources said.

The Bihar government recently cancelled the registration of Thakur’s NGO, which ran the infamous shelter home in Muzaffarpur where more than 35 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time. Besides, the sale of the NGO’s assets was also banned and the bank accounts were frozen.

A team of central probe agencies-CBI and Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL)-recently collected certain crucial forensic evidence against the accused from the shelter home in connection with the case. The team also visited the residence of prime accused Thakur, as well as the newspaper office run by him.

“The CFSL team has already collected forensic evidence to speed up the probe into the case. The agency sleuths will soon meet family members of the accused to ascertain their role in the crime,” sources said.

The CBI officials recently met principal secretary, social welfare department of Bihar government, and sought certain files pertaining to the shelter home run by the NGO owned by the jailed Brajesh Thakur. “We are scrutinising financial records of the NGO. The agency will soon ascertain the identity of the suspect public servants, who financially helped the accused. The agency is collecting all relevant documents from the authorities concerned, including social welfare department, in the state,” sources said.

