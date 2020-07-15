Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

112th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

936,623

28,983

Recovered

593,080

20,968

Deaths

24,315

587

Maharashtra26766514900710695 Tamil Nadu147324973102099 Delhi115346932363446 Karnataka4407717391846 Gujarat43723305552070 Uttar Pradesh3972424981983 Telangana3774524840375 Andhra Pradesh3301917467408 West Bengal3283819931980 Rajasthan2557119169524 Haryana2262817090312 Madhya Pradesh1900513575673 Bihar1885313019143 Assam178081217451 Odisha14280986496 Jammu and Kashmir111736223195 Kerala8931443835 Punjab85115663213 Chhatisgarh4379327520 Jharkhand4225242836 Uttarakhand3686286750 Goa2753160718 Tripura218315382 Manipur167210200 Puducherry153182918 Himachal Pradesh130993810 Nagaland8963460 Chandigarh60044610 Arunachal Pradesh3871453 Meghalaya318462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim211860
  India   All India  15 Jul 2020  Yes, Kejriwal is right. Delhi recorded 57 per cent of total corona cases in June itself
India, All India

Yes, Kejriwal is right. Delhi recorded 57 per cent of total corona cases in June itself

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 15, 2020, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2020, 3:27 pm IST

But there was a silver lining too during this period: The sharp recovery of patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is better than in June, but the war against the disease has not been won yet.  

Addressing an online media briefing, he said, "The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control but we do not have to be complacent. We will continue our preparations." There are 18,600 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding that only 4,000 beds have so far been occupied.

He said his government's first principle of combating the disease is that the COVID-19 fight cannot be won alone, that is why, the AAP dispensation sought cooperation from everyone, be it the Centre, hotels and other organisations.

Data from the month of June largely backs Kejriwal's claim. As per official records, the Union Territory recorded 57 per cent of the total confirmed cases so far in the month of June. Between June 1 and 30, Delhi recorded 66,526 cases.

A further deep dive into the data gives more insights. Between June 1 and June 14, the first two weeks of Unlock 1.0, the number of confirmed cases rose from 20,834 to 41,182 - a rise of 97 per cent in cases. In the rest of the  month, the cases rose by 112 per cent, reaching 87,360 cases by June 30.

However, between July 1 (89,000+ cases) and July 14 (1,15,000+ cases), the number of cases only increased by over 25 per cent. This is nearly a four fold decline in the cumulative growth rate of cases compared to the same period last month. The decline in cases is also significant since it comes in the backdrop of the state government conducting 20,000-23,000 COVID-19 tests every day.

But there was a silver lining too during this period: The sharp recovery of patients. June saw recovery in nearly 49,470 cases -- of which over 40,000 were in the last two weeks.

On June 1, the recovery rate stood at round 42 per cent, which rose to 66.79 per cent by June 30. On July 14, the recovery rate stood at 80.83 per cent, much higher than the national average of 63 per cent.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

