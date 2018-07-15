The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 15, 2018

India, All India

Support 'One Nation One Election' proposal, will save money, time: Rajnikanth

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 4:58 pm IST

Rajinikanth told reporters that simultaneous elections will save time and money and all parties should work together on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil actor said, 'I support One Nation One Election.' (Photo: File)
 Taking to Twitter, the Tamil actor said, 'I support One Nation One Election.' (Photo: File)

Chennai: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Sunday extended his support to the One-Nation-One- Election theory and said that this move will surely save public funds.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamil actor said, "I support One Nation One Election. This will save money and time."

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also came out in support for the new theory and stated that a consensus will have to be achieved before implementing this decision and it may take time even till 2024.

Citing reason for proposing One Nation One Theory scheme, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier stated that simultaneous polls will bring stability in the electoral process of the nation and save public money.

He further stated, "Frequent elections lead to the expenditure of public money, posting of officers from outside and governance suffers. Our democracy is 70 years old there should be some stability in the electoral process. Let's await recommendations of law commission."

In April 2018, the Commission had stated that simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies could be held in two phases from 2019, provided that at least two provisions of the Constitution are amended and ratified by a majority of the states.

