RSS ideologue, dalit leader, two more enter Rajya Sabha

Four of the eight nominated seats in the Rajya Sabha had been vacant.

New Delhi: Three days before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday nominated four members, including an RSS ideologue and a dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh, to the Upper House.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, former MP dalit leader Ram Shakal, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and stone artist Raghunath Mohapatra were nominated on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Four of the eight nominated seats in the Rajya Sabha had been vacant. The vacancies were filled on Saturday.

“Ram Shakal is an eminent people’s leader and public representative from Uttar Pradesh, who has devoted his life for the welfare and well-being of the dalit community. A farmer leader, he is widely respected for championing the cause of farmers, labourers and migrants,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He has also been a three-time member of the Lok Sabha, representing the Robertsganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha is the founder and honorary director of the Delhi-based think-tank India Policy Foundation. A professor at the Motilal Nehru College of the Delhi University, he is also a member of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Mr Mohapatra is an internationally renowned authority on stone carving. Since 1959, he has trained over 2,000 students. Mr Mohapatra has contributed to the preservation of traditional sculpture and ancient monuments and has worked on the beautification of the Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. His famous works include a six-feet-high statue of the Sun God carved in grey sandstone, in the Central Hall of Parliament and the wooden Buddha, Buddha Temple, Paris.

Ms Mansingh has been performing Bharatnatyam and Odissi for over six decades. She is also a well-known choreographer, teacher, orator and social activist. Ms Mansingh founded the Centre for Indian Classical Dances in Delhi in 1977.