After Burari deaths, family of 6 commit mass suicide in Jharkhand

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 15, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

The suicide note mentions that the family took this extreme step due to heavy debts leading to bad reputation in the market.

Hazaribagh: With the country still coming to terms with the horrific mass suicide in New Delhi's Burari, another shocking and similar case has emerged from Jharkhand. 

On Sunday, six persons of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazaribagh city of Jharkhand. 

The police reached the spot early Sunday morning and said that a suicide note was recovered from the apartment. 

The suicide note clearly mentions that the family took this extreme step due to heavy debts leading to a bad reputation in the market, prolonged illness and shutting down of their shop, police said. 

The victims have been identified as 70-year-old Mahavir Maheshwari, his 65-year-old wife Kiran Maheshwari, 40-year-old son Naresh Agarwal, his wife Priti Agarwal and their two minor kids – 8-year-old Aman and 6-year-old Anjali.

“We have recovered a suicide note from the apartment where the dead bodies were found. The investigation is being done from all angles and at this moment we are not ruling out anything,” Hazaribagh Dy SP Chandan Vats told reporters.

Sources from Hazaribagh told the newspaper that when the police arrived, the door of the apartment was open and the security guard had proceeded on leave only a few days back.  

The family was in the dry fruits business, but due to Naresh Agarwal's prolonged illness, he had to shut his shop. This affected his business majorly and led to a financial crisis.

