Gaya: Group of 20 gangrape mother, daughter as father is tied to tree

'They raped the mother and daughter after tying the father to a tree,' Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, said.

Gaya: In a shocking and cruel act, a man was tied to a tree as his wife and 12-year-old daughter were gang-raped at gunpoint by around 20 men on Wednesday in Bihar's Gaya.

The trio were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening when a group of 20 men, with firearms, waylaid the family.

"The three were passing through Sondiha on a motorcycle when they were waylaid by the youths carrying firearms. They raped the mother and the daughter after tying the father to a tree," Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, said.

In his statement to the police, the man said he tried to fight the men but was overpowered.

The police have detained 20 people, of which two have been identified by the mother, SSP Gaya informed.

Local villagers reportedly helped the police catch the accused by putting up roadblocks to block their escape, reported NDTV.

"It also came to light during investigation that before the gang-rape incident, the same group of youths snatched away mobile phones and cash from a couple of students passing through the village," Khan said.

Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the crime, he said, adding that the station house officer (SHO) has been suspended with immediate effect for the lapse on his part, and a departmental action will follow.