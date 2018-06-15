The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  While Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay dominated the Afghanistan bowlers on Day 1, Hardik Pandya’s 71 (in picture) helped India 127 runs to their overnight score. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Afghanistan Test Day 2: India all out for 474
 
India, All India

Gaya: Group of 20 gangrape mother, daughter as father is tied to tree

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 11:54 am IST

'They raped the mother and daughter after tying the father to a tree,' Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, said.

The trio were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening when a group of 20 men, with firearms, waylaid the family. (Representational Image)
 The trio were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening when a group of 20 men, with firearms, waylaid the family. (Representational Image)

Gaya: In a shocking and cruel act, a man was tied to a tree as his wife and 12-year-old daughter were gang-raped at gunpoint by around 20 men on Wednesday in Bihar's Gaya.

The trio were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening when a group of 20 men, with firearms, waylaid the family. 

"The three were passing through Sondiha on a motorcycle when they were waylaid by the youths carrying firearms. They raped the mother and the daughter after tying the father to a tree," Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, said.

In his statement to the police, the man said he tried to fight the men but was overpowered.

The police have detained 20 people, of which two have been identified by the mother, SSP Gaya informed.  

Local villagers reportedly helped the police catch the accused by putting up roadblocks to block their escape, reported NDTV.

"It also came to light during investigation that before the gang-rape incident, the same group of youths snatched away mobile phones and cash from a couple of students passing through the village," Khan said. 

Efforts are on to arrest others involved in the crime, he said, adding that the station house officer (SHO) has been suspended with immediate effect for the lapse on his part, and a departmental action will follow.

Tags: gangrape, crime, crime against women, gaya, bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE| India vs Afghanistan Test Day 2: India all out for 474

2

Box office report: Padmaavat, others ensure brilliant 2018; all eyes on Race 3, Sanju

3

AT&T acquires Time Warner in $85 billion deal

4

Bizarre: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe

5

FIFA World Cup 2018 officially declared open after glittering ceremony

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham