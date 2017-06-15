The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017

India, All India

J&K: 2 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates to ceasefire violations along LoC

Published : Jun 15, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 8:02 am IST

The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortar bombs and firing of small arms and automatic weapons on forward posts and civilian areas.

There have been 10 ceasefire violations in past four days and total 14 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since January 1 (Representational image)
 There have been 10 ceasefire violations in past four days and total 14 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since January 1 (Representational image)

Jammu: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in fierce retaliation by Indian troops as Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire thrice along the Line of Control in two sectors in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortar bombs and firing of small arms and automatic weapons on forward posts and civilian areas in the region.

There have been 10 ceasefire violations in past four days and total 14 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since January 1, in which one civilian died and seven others were injured. 

In escalated terror violence in Kashmir, militants engineered seven grenade attacks and firing incidents in the Valley yesterday in which 14 policemen were injured and four rifles snatched by militants from the them. 

Indian troops gave a strong retaliation in which 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed opposite to Bhimbher Gali sector today, defence sources said. 

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 1840 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district today," Defence Spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said. 

Before this third ceasefire violation in the day, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 0930 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district today, he said. 

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and firing is presently on, he said. 

Earlier, Pakistan carried out indiscriminate firing from 0500 hours to 0545 hours in Bhimbher Gali sector in Poonch along the LoC, he added. 

There were 3 ceasefire violation on June 12.

