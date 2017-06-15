The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

India, All India

Bus falls into river, eight killed, 30 hurt

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 4:07 am IST

The police said the bus was badly damaged and the passengers were trapped in it.

The wreckage of a bus after it fell from a bridge in Jaunpur, UP. (Photo: PTI)
 The wreckage of a bus after it fell from a bridge in Jaunpur, UP. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Eight people were killed and 30 others injured when a roadways bus fell into the Sai river form a bridge near Bargudar village on Jaunpur-Allahabad highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was on its way to Jaunpur from Allahabad when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it crashed through the bridge railing into the river.

The incident took place at Bargudar Pul area under Sikrara police station at around 1.30pm on the Jaunpur-Rae Bareli national highway, district magistrate of Jaunpur Sarvagyaram Mishra said. “The UPSRTC bus was going to Jaunpur from Allahabad. At around 1.30 pm, the driver lost control over the vehicle which hurtled down the bridge and fell on the bank of the river,” he said. The police said the bus was badly damaged and the passengers were trapped in it.

Some of the passengers have been hospitalised in a critical condition. Station officer of Sikrara, Vishwanath Yadav, said the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Tags: bus accident, jaunpur-allahabad highway, upsrtc
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham