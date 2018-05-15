The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

India, All India

SC acquits Navjot Singh Sidhu of culpable homicide, fines for causing injury

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

However, the court found him guilty of causing simple injury and imposed a fine without any jail term.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Photo: File)
 The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Punjab Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the 1988 Patiala road rage case.

However, the court found him guilty of causing simple injury and imposed a fine without any jail term. 

The cricketer-turned-politician has been convicted under Section 323 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which says whosoever voluntarily causes hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Earlier in April, the Congress government in Punjab has asked the apex court to uphold Sidhu's conviction in the decades-old case. 

SC had granted bail to the cricketer-turned-politician after he was sentenced to three years in prison by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The road rage incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly punched one 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the latter's death.

The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, had acquitted Sidhu and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, due to lack of evidence in the case.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim's family had appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, punjab high court, gurnam singh, sc verdict on sidhu, 1988 road rage case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham