The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

India, All India

Cong-JD(S) set for a deal as both sides explore options?

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALA CHAUHAN AND BHASKAR HEGDE
Published : May 15, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2018, 8:21 am IST

Karnataka results today, many aspirants for CM.

H.D. Kumaraswamy
 H.D. Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Hours before the crucial counting of votes of the May 12 Assembly polls, Karnataka’s top political leaders made no secret of their ambition for power, with the BJP’s CM candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa reportedly even booking the Kanteerava Stadium here for his swearing-in ceremony.

The open jockeying for the top post came amid persistent reports of a backroom deal being worked out by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arriving in the city to oversee preparations for government formation, if the Congress makes it.

The ruling Congress has decided to seize the initiative after its bitter experience in Goa where it had to give up power to the BJP despite emerging as the single largest party, after the saffron party managed to strike a deal with smaller outfits.

The Congress does not want this scenario to be repeated in Karnataka, with sources saying that emissaries have already met JD(S) state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy in Singapore to work out the details for a pact.

According to top sources, Mr Kumaraswamy, who had left on an “impromptu” two-day vacation/medical tour to Singapore, was reportedly followed by JD(S) MP Kupendra Reddy and a real estate baron to firm up a discreet “Plan B” of the two parties to form a coalition government.

Mr Kupendra Reddy and the realtor are close to Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

With Mr Azad in Bengaluru, the Congress and JD(S) may be able to swiftly finalise a power-sharing arrangement in case of a fractured verdict, which many of the exit polls have already predicted. A hung Assembly will see incumbent CM Siddaramaiah, whose ties with the JD(S) have not been too good, making way for another leader — possibly Mallikarjun Kharge, even as other chief ministerial aspirants like KPCC president G. Parameshwar have announced their availability while other ministers D.K. Shivakumar, Ramalinga Reddy or R.V. Deshpande have also thrown their hat into the ring.

Speculation is rife that under this deal, Mr Kumarawamy could come in as the deputy, and be unable to walk out of the coalition government halfway as he did when he partnered with BJP-led B.S. Yeddyurappa’s government as he cannot risk antagonising dalits.

The alternative being worked out if the JD(S) does a repeat of 1994 and wins big, but is unable to reach the halfway mark, is where the Congress will extend support to the JD(S) and KPCC president G. Parameshwar becomes deputy chief minister with Mr Kumaraswamy taking over the top post.

Sources said the hush-hush JD(S)-Congress deal had been worked out by JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali and Congress bigwigs Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad weeks before campaigning had even started.

Sources in the BJP said permutations and combinations are being worked in their party too. B.S. Yeddyurappa, the state president, would be the automatic choice if the BJP got a majority. However, if the party decides to approach the JD(S) in case of a hung verdict, the former CM may have to make way for someone like Ballari BJP MP B. Sriramulu as the JD(S) leaders may not be too keen on working with Mr Yeddyurappa after the failed coalition experiment in 2006-07.

In a related development, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot met CM Siddaramaiah on Monday evening. The CM reportedly told them he had no objection to the proposal for a dalit CM. However, the final choice should be left to the Congress legislature party and the choice should not be forced upon them, he added.

Tags: b s yeddyurappa, janata dal (secular), h.d. kumaraswamy

MOST POPULAR

1

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

2

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

3

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

4

Sanskrit: Language of Gods gets its first film book

5

Why Aamir Khan is still unhappy about his work in launchpad Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham