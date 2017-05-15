The Asian Age | News

Video: Ruckus in UP Assembly, opposition flings paper balls at Governor

Published : May 15, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
The newly elected 17th legislative assembly had convened this session for passage of the UP GST bill amongst others.

Opposition creates ruckus on first day of assembly session over law and order, blow whistles & throw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Lucknow: Pandemonium prevailed in Uttar Pradesh Assembly during the first session on Monday, as the opposition protested vociferously against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Opposition created ruckus, and some even resorted to hurl paper balls at Governor Ram Naik during his address.

After becoming the 21st Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath had vowed to take stringent steps in improving the law and order in the state, saying, there would be no leniency shown towards it.

The GST Bill has already been cleared by the Parliament and now requires nod of the states to notify rule and regulations by the respective state governments for its pan-India implementation from July this year.

The proceedings of the UP assembly for the first time were telecasted live on Television.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dexit.

People also should directly see the activities of their elected representatives in house, said Adityanath.

