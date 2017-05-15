The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, All India

No serious impact in India due to ransomware: Govt

PTI
Published : May 15, 2017, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 8:04 pm IST

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the systems run by the National Informatics Centre were secured and running smoothly.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)
 IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government on Monday said there was no serious impact in the country due to the global ransomware cyber attack, except for a few isolated incidents in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the systems run by the National Informatics Centre were secured and running smoothly.

"There is no major impact in India unlike other countries. We are keeping a close watch. As per the information received so far, there have been isolated incidents in limited areas in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh," Prasad told reporters here.

India is on high alert, monitoring critical networks across sectors like banking, telecom, power and aviation to ensure that systems are protected in the wake of reports of possible cyber attack by ransomware 'WannaCry' on the country's vital networks.

'WannaCry' has disrupted networks in over 150 countries, including Russia and the UK, and is being termed as one of the most widespread cyber attacks in the history.

Reports suggest that over two lakh systems globally could have been infected by the malicious software.

India's cyber security unit CERT-In earlier said it has not received any formal report of cyber attack on India's vital networks.

"Everything seems to be normal, so far. No reports have come to Cert-In. We have been in touch with Microsoft and others...even they have not got any reports," Indian Computer

Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) director general Sanjay Bahl told PTI.

Ransomware is a malicious software that blocks access to data unless a ransom is paid.

Tags: ransomware attack, cyber security, ravi shankar prasad, wannacry virus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Union Minister Athawale adopts leopard for its upkeep

2

Suresh Raina launches foundation to help underprivileged moms

3

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop with her sexy bikini pictures in Miami

4

Photographer realises his mistake after six hours of photoshoot with couple

5

MP3 has been laid to rest, finally

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham