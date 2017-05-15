The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana: Mother seeks to abort foetus of 10-yr-old daughter made pregnant by stepfather

PTI
Published : May 15, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 7:45 pm IST

Police said victim's mother, in her plea, has said that the family was not financially well off therefore, it could not bring up the child.

Representational image (Photo: File)
Rohtak: The mother of 10-year-old girl, who was found to be five months pregnant after being raped repeatedly allegedly by her stepfather, has moved a city court seeking permission to abort the foetus. The district court will on Tuesday take a call on the matter, police said on Monday.

"The mother of the victim has moved the court and she wanted an abortion," Rohtak Police (Women police station) Inspector Garima said.

The police said the mother of the victim in her plea has stated that the family was not financially well off therefore, it could not bring up the child. She said she already has four children.

"The court will now decide on the matter tomorrow," the Inspector said.

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl in Rohatk was found to be five months pregnant after being raped repeatedly allegedly by her stepfather.

The girl's pregnancy was confirmed by the doctors when her mother took her to a hospital.

The accused has been arrested under section 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The family, originally hailing from Bihar, was residing at Durga Colony here.

The mother, in her complaint with the police, had alleged that the girl's stepfather had been raping her for a long time and threatened the victim of dire consequences if she dared to disclose it to anyone.

The girl was admitted to PGIMS.

Tags: rape, minor raped, abortion, minor pregnant
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak

