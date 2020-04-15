2041 foreign nationals at Nizamuddin prayer meet: Report

There is already a look out circular issued for 1900 people to ensure they don't leave the country

While the country is still trying to trace the missing/hiding attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat which was held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, a news report by a TV channel which claims to have accessed the list of attendees say that there were some 2041 foreign nationals who took park in the religious congregation.

Now, the fear is that these people who came from across the continents could have been the carriers of the covid19 infection.As per the report, the foreign national list includes nine Chinese nationals as also Indonesians. China is where it all begun, so the fact that there were nine attendees from the infected nation is something to worry about.

As per the news report aired by a leading English channel, some 9000 people attended this huge religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.So far around 1100 of these attendees have tested positive for coronavirus and being treated at various hospitals in Delhi.

There is already a look out circular issued for 1900 people to ensure they don't leave the country. It is worth mentioning here that all the missing Jamaat attendees also flouted visa rules.

