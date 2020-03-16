Monday, Mar 16, 2020 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka town that recorded first coronavirus death in India reports another positive test

THE ASIAN AGE | MB GIRISH
Published : Mar 15, 2020, 10:11 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2020, 10:11 pm IST

71 persons in Kalaburagi are presently under observation for COVID-19 symptoms

Even ahead of the second coronavirus positive case in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the district administration had restricted public movement in the city.
 Even ahead of the second coronavirus positive case in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the district administration had restricted public movement in the city.

Kalaburagi: Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kalaburagi, the town in Karnataka which recorded the first death in the current outbreak in India.

Kalaburagi deputy commissioner B Sharath confirmed the finding late this evening.

Officials had been awaiting results of tests ever since samples taken from a 76-year-old religious leader, Mohammed Siddiqui, tested coronavirus positive after his death last Tuesday. Members of his family and those he had come in contact with were kept in isolation since then, and samples were sent for tests.

On Saturday, three persons thus returned negative on Saturday.

Even ahead of this evening’s positive result, civic movement in the town had been restricted with checkpoints set up all over Ward 10, where the patient resided.

As many as 71 persons are observation with symptoms in this town, including 16 who returned home from abroad. The first coronavirus fatality was also of a man who returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Tags: kalaburagi, coronavirus, covid-19, positive
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with a delegation from J&K’s newly formed Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, in New Delhi, on Sunday. PTI

Amit Shah assures Bukhari of restoring J&K statehood

Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai. (PTI)

Coronavirus: Mumbai invoke section 144 to ban group tours

All eight of her family members are now moved to quarantine.(PTI)

Wife of Bengaluru techie booked by Agra police for fleeing quarantine

Lino Abel (Photo taken from Facebook)

Qatar returnee watches father’s last rites through isolation ward’s window

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham