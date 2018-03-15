The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:57 PM IST

India, All India

Ties with India must be based on peace, cooperation: Chinese envoy

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 6:50 pm IST

'Perhaps his (Tagore's) works are more popular in China than India, if not equally popular,' Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu said.

He was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
 He was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu on Thursday called for greater interactions between China and India on the cultural front saying that the ties between the two countries existed even thousands of years ago.

He was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata.

"I heard from scholars that the two countries started commercial and other interactions several thousand years back through the Silk Road and Buddhism was introduced to China through this route. Later on, Indian monks travelled to China through this route and Chinese monks like Hiuen Tsang also went to India by the same road 1,400 years back," Zhanwu said.

"You need to have a relationship based on the principles of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness and of course, and mutual benefit,” the envoy said.

The consul said, there should be more effective use of names like Hiuen Tsang and Rabindranath Tagore to promote closer, stronger cultural ties and more people-to-people exchanges in the future.

"Perhaps his (Tagore's) works are more popular in China than India, if not equally popular," Zhanwu said.

He said a complete set of Tagore's works has been published in China on May 7, in 2017, that elicited very good response from the readers. Tagore's short stories and many of his poems were also very popular among Chinese students and part of school curriculum, he said.

Visva Bharati officiating Vice-Chancellor Sabujkali Sen told reporters on the sidelines of the seminar that the Chinese Consulate, Kolkata, was involved in the revamp of China Bhavan, which had been founded by Tagore 80 years back as a centre for Chinese studies.

"The Consulate has last month given Rs 60 lakh to renovate China Bhavan and always supports the student exchange programme between Visva Bharati and Chinese Universities. This is an important part in furthering people-to-people exchanges," Sen said.

A number of well-known Chinese scholars from different Chinese institutions as well as Indian scholars deliberated on the past of Indo-China exchanges, delving into history, and future possibilities.

Tags: ma zhanwu, chinese consulate kolkata, hiuen tsang, rabindranath tagore, visva bharati, sino-india border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

2

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

3

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

4

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

5

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham