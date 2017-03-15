The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

JNU student suicide: Sitharaman asks Delhi Police to register FIR

ANI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 1:50 pm IST

She further said that to not delay any further which is the demand of the students and also asked to register all the statements.

(Photo: Facebook)
 (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked the Delhi police to register an FIR under the SC/ST Act and start the probe in the suspected death of Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) PhD student Muthukrishnan Jeevanantham.

"I have given an instruction to the Delhi Police to register an FIR under the SC/ST Act by this afternoon and then let the post-mortem happen," Sitharaman said.

She further said that to not delay any further which is the demand of the students and also asked to register all the statements.

Earlier, the JNU students during Sitharaman's visit to the campus asked her as to why the Delhi Police had not yet registered any FIR or initiated any tangible action in this regard.

A PhD scholar of the JNU allegedly committed suicide in the Munirka Vihar area here late on Monday evening.

According to the Delhi Police, Jeevanantham was depressed over personal issues, though no suicide note was found near his body.

There was no evidence that he killed himself due to any issues at the university.

Reportedly, Jeevanantham had come to his friends' house to have food.

He later said that he wanted to sleep and locked himself inside a room.

The PhD student, however, in his Facebook post on March 10 mentioned about discrimination against Dalits.

"There is no Equality in M.Phil/PhD Admission, there is no equality in Viva-voce, there is only denial of equality. When equality is denied everything is denied," the post said.

He was active in the 'Justice for Rohit Vemula' movement last year and was a part of the Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA) at the University of Hyderabad.

PhD student Rohith Vemula had killed himself at the University of Hyderabad after alleged caste-based discrimination, inciting protests across the country.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, suicide, muthukrishnan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

What caused 'snowball Earth'?

2

Australia: Police fine man for playing Pokemon Go while driving son to school

3

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

4

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

5

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

The streets of Tultepec lit up by people with an entertaining pyrotechnics fair to honour its patron saint San Juan de Dios in the very same fireworks market where a blast occurred two months ago. (Photo: AP)

Breathtaking Pyrotechnic fair lights up the streets of Mexico

A bookstore in France called Librairie Mollat has an interesting way of involving their readers while making them pose for their bodies superimposed with book covers. (Photo: Instagram/Librairie Mollat)

Bookstore innovatively superimposes people onto book covers

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham