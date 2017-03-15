The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2017 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

India, All India

Irom Sharmila to live among tribals in Kerala after poll debacle

PTI
Published : Mar 15, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

Sources close to her said that she would spend around one month in Attappadi, one of the largest tribal settlements of Kerala.

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI/File)
 Human rights activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: PTI/File)

Attappadi: Human rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had a disastrous debut in the recent Manipur elections, will spend some time in Attapadi, a tribal settlement in Palakkad district.

She arrived on Tuesday in this tribal hamlet to be away from the post poll frenzy and made it clear she would continue her fight for human rights and protecting democratic values on her return.

Sources close to her said that she would spend around one month in Attappadi, one of the largest tribal settlements of Kerala. Sharmila arrived here via Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on her first visit to Kerala.

The 'iron lady' of Manipur said she would continue her fight for human rights and protecting of democratic values.

When asked about her poll debacle, she said "Nothing much constructive and transparent system in the political arena will be seen... Because, elections are based on money and muscle power."

Sharmila, who went on fast against AFSPA for 16 years, had contested from Thoubal constituency against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh but was relegated to the fourth position winning just 90 votes.

Though she was sure of defeat, the magnitude of the outcome was unexpected, she said, adding that she was not in the election arena for creating her vote bank.

Making it clear that she had not given up her fight, Sharmila said, "I will continue my fight for human rights and for protecting democratic values with more vigour after I return from here."

She also said she was happy to be in Kerala, from where she had got lot of support for her fight against AFPSA.

The activist said she would also use the opportunity to study the problems of tribal people of Attappady, where large number of infant deaths have been reported in recent time.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, she reiterated that elections were based on money and muscle power. She said "the people of Manipur are on the path of realisation and they will come to know about this soon.

Tags: irom sharmila, manipur assembly election results, okram ibobi
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in biopic on him

2

400,000 yr-old half-skull points to mystery people

3

Men who make women orgasm also benefit from it

4

Viber launches self-destructible ‘Secret Chats’

5

Cast of Golmaal Again pose in style as they catch up for first time

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham