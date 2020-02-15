Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 06:59 AM IST

India, All India

SC seeks J&K govt reply on Sara’s plea for Omar’s release

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Feb 15, 2020, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2020, 6:27 am IST

Not acceding to the request, Justice Mishra said you are coming so long after being detained.

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)
 Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the J&K government on a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging invoking of the Public Safety Act for the continued detention of her brother, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. Mr Abdullah was detained on August 4-5, 2019, shortly before the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories.

Issuing notice to the J&K government, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee directed further hearing of the matter on March 2, as senior counsel Kapil Sibal urged the court it was a habeas corpus plea and an early date may be given. Not acceding to the request, Justice Mishra said you are coming so long after being detained. It is Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of Omar Abdullah, who has moved the habeas corpus petition and challenged the invoking of the PSA, Mr Sibal told the court.

The matter came up Friday before Justices Mishra and Banerjee as Justice Mohan M. Shantanahoudar, who was a part of the bench hearing the matter, had earlier recused himself on Wednesday.

Tags: supreme court, omar abdullah

Latest From India

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries — China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore — were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.

Third Indian tests positive for corona on ship in Japan

Admitting that even after the surrender of NDFB cadres in large numbers, there is apprehension in security circles that surrendered militants are holding back illegal arms, security sources said that police have been asked to keep a close watch on the activities of surrendered militants. (Photo: AP/File)

Assam ex-rebels to face music for unlawful actions

Sharad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Yadav should be face of Bihar alliance: RLSP, HAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Hyderabad House on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India and Portugal ink 7 pacts after Modi-Sousa talks

MOST POPULAR

1

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

2

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

3

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

4

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

5

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham