Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

India, All India

After Delhi victory, AAP plans to fight local body polls nationwide

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Feb 15, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2020, 1:50 am IST

Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meets veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar at his residence in New Delhi. AAP leader Sanjay Singh is also seen. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meets veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar at his residence in New Delhi. AAP leader Sanjay Singh is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest elections to local bodies across the country as part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint beyond the national capital.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party has called a meeting of its national executive on Sunday to deliberate on expanding the party by projecting its “positive nationalism”. The meeting, to be held after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet takes the oath in the morning, will decide the future course of action for the party.

Mr Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan, where the former will take the oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. It is,  however, not clear whether the Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony as he is due to travel to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Sunday to inaugurate over 30 projects.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the AAP is set to launch a  massive campaign to increase its volunteer base across the country. Mr Rai, a minister in the outgoing Kejriwal government, said people will be able to join the AAP’s “nation building campaign” by giving a missed call on the phone number 9871010101.

Mr Rai said: “We will fight local body elections in other states also. We will be focusing on a few states as well. The decision on the same will be taken on February 16. In future, we will also focus on the Lok Sabha elections.”

Asked whether Mr Kejriwal could become the face of the Opposition in the next Lok Sabha elections, Mr Rai said that the AAP supremo had already become the face of  positive nationalism and people across the country relate to this kind of nationalism. He said: “Kejriwalji is not a face of the Opposition. He is the face of the politics of work. He also attracts BJP supporters. The Delhi polls were a fight between negative nationalism and positive nationalism. The BJP is standing with negative nationalism and the AAP is with positive nationalism.”

Terming the BJP’s nationalism “negative”, Mr Rai said the AAP will expand its base by highlighting “positive nationalism”. He said: “In Delhi, we spread positive nationalism, which is based on love and respect. The BJP’s nationalism is based on hatred and divisive politics... The experiment done by the AAP in Delhi has become a role model for the entire country. Our positive nationalism gives a guarantee of good education, healthcare and livelihood to every section of society, including farmers.”

On the BJP’s attack on Mr Kejriwal for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, Mr Rai said for the saffron party, religion is a “political weapon”, but for the people of the country, religion is a belief. “The BJP does not respect the people of India ... and it sees every person as its votebank,” he added.

Tags: delhi assembly polls, arvind kejriwal

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court warns telcos of contempt for not paying dues

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

A year later, Pulwama sets off a fresh Cong-BJP clash

Representational image (ANI photo)

Pune transfers Bhima Koregaon case to NIA court

A bus with a driver wearing protective gear departs from the dockside next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 14, 2020. Japanese authorities were preparing February 14 to move some older passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus off the quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging. (AFP)

Third Indian tests positive for Covid 19 virus on board ship

MOST POPULAR

1

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

2

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

3

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

4

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

5

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham