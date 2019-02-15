Pulwama attack: India lodges protest; Pak HC summoned by MEA

MEA would initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan in the international community.

New Delhi: India on Friday summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner a day after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed the attack.

Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood was called to the Foreign Ministry office by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale who raised strong protest over the killing of the soldiers in Pulwama, official sources said.

On Friday, India decided to remove "Most Favoured Nation" privileges given to Pakistan and said it would take all steps to ensure the country's isolation globally.

The Ministry of External Affairs would initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure complete isolation of Pakistan in the international community.

The US has also asked Pakistan to "immediately end support and safe haven to all terrorist groups".