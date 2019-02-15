No difference between Congres, BJP govts: Mayawati

An official spokesman here indicated that the NSA issue was being reviewed by his government to prevent its possible misuse in the state.

Bhopal: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday left the ruling Congress here red-faced when she saw no difference between the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh as far as approach towards of minorities by both in their respective states was concerned.

The dalit icon drew a parallel between recent incidents of slapping of National Security Act (NSA) against three Muslim youths in a cow slaughter incident in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and imposition of sedition laws on some students of Aligarh Muslim University (AM-U) for allegedly raising anti-national slogans by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government, to drive her point home.

In a Twitter post, Ms Mayawati said, “The Congress government in MP, like the BJP, invoked NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now, the UP’s BJP government booked 14 AMU students under atrocious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable. People should ponder what the difference between the Congress and BJP governments is”.

State home minister Bala Bachhan regretted comments by Ms Mayawati on his government saying that steps were being taken by the local administrations in the interest of law and order.

An official spokesman here indicated that the NSA issue was being reviewed by his government to prevent its possible misuse in the state.