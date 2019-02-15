Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

India, All India

No difference between Congres, BJP govts: Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 6:29 am IST

An official spokesman here indicated that the NSA issue was being reviewed by his government to prevent its possible misuse in the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI

Bhopal: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday left the ruling Congress here red-faced when she saw no difference between the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh as far as approach towards of minorities by both in their respective states was concerned.

The dalit icon drew a parallel between recent incidents of slapping of National Security Act (NSA) against three Muslim youths in a cow slaughter incident in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh and imposition of sedition laws on some students of Aligarh Muslim University (AM-U) for allegedly raising anti-national slogans by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government, to drive her point home.

In a Twitter post, Ms Mayawati said, “The Congress government in MP, like the BJP, invoked NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now, the UP’s BJP government booked 14 AMU students under atrocious sedition charges. Both are examples of state terror and condemnable. People should ponder what the difference between the Congress and BJP governments is”.

State home minister Bala Bachhan regretted comments by Ms Mayawati on his government saying that steps were being taken by the local administrations in the interest of law and order.

An official spokesman here indicated that the NSA issue was being reviewed by his government to prevent its possible misuse in the state.

Tags: mayawati, kamal nath government
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

PM Modi on two day visit to South Korea from Feb 21

“The accused has been booked under section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means)”, the investigating officer said. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

For dog’s sake, youth bites man in Indore

The Pakistani team may land in India a day earlier on March 13.

India, Pakistan to talk on Kartarpur March 14

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Congress scraps lunch in light of tragedy

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

2

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

3

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

4

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

5

Colombian man sexually assaulted 276 kids, sold videos, jailed for 60 yrs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham