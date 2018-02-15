The Asian Age | News



Bengaluru: 3 dead as under-construction building collapses

Published : Feb 15, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
The building was under construction with labourers working in it at the time of the collapse.

An under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 An under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: At least three labourers have died in Bengaluru and one was critically injured after a five-storeyed under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris after the building collapsed, news agency ANI reported.

The people who were nearby started rescuing the labourers, while informing the rescue team.

Police and State Disaster Relief Force personnel are on the site rescuing those trapped. The building was located on Kasavanahalli on Central Jail Road near Haralur.

"They had constructed five storeys in the building, but only three were sanctioned," Mayor Sampath Raj was reported as saying.

According to reports, the building has been under construction for six years. For the last two years, the building construction had been stopped for unknown reasons.

Reports said the building belonged to a Kerala-based person named Ahmed.

Further details are awaited.

