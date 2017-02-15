Kashmiri youth supporting terrorists will be considered anti-national: Army Chief

Rawat urged locals to extend their support to the security forces trying to maintain peace in the Valley.

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said those Kashmiris supporting terrorists would be considered anti-national.

"People who have picked up arms, the local boys, if they want to continue with such acts of terrorism and display flags of ISIS and Pakistan, then we will treat them as anti-national elements and go helter-skelter for them. Our relentless operations will continue," General Rawat said while paying tribute to the bravehearts of the Handwara and Bandipora encounters.

Urging locals to extend their support to the security forces trying to maintain peace in the Valley, Rawat said they won't be spared if they continue resorting to negative acts.

"Our idea is not kill these young boys, but to bring them into mainstream. But, if they wish to remain in this manner, we will target them with harsher measures," he warned.

General Rawat expressed his disappointment about the involvement of local people in terrorist acts, whether directly or indirectly.

He said such actions are the reason for the high number of casualties among security forces.

Four army personnel, including a major lost their lives in two encounters in the Bandipora and Handwara areas of North Kashmir yesterday.

Three other officers and three civilians sustained injuries as well. Four militants were also neutralised.