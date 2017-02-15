The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

India, All India

Edappadi, OPS rush to grab Tamil Nadu’s top job

THE ASIAN AGE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 4:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 4:48 am IST

An emotional Ms Sasikala addressed supporters and said she was sure her party would get the invite to form the government.

AIADMK leader Edappadi Palanisami calls on Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday to stake claim for the formation of government. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK leader Edappadi Palanisami calls on Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday to stake claim for the formation of government. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s acting CM O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK’s new legislature party leader Edappadi K. Palanisami met governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday to stake claim for the state’s top job. 

While the governor is keeping his cards close to his chest, the mood in both camps was completely opposite.

After the SC verdict, Mr Panneerselvam’s supporters broke into celebrations, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, while Ms Sasikala’s supporters looked dejected and quietly went home. 

Former CM J. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar accompanied Mr Panneerselvam and hundreds of supporters on a march to Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai late night. He said he was confident that “truth will prevail.”  An emotional Ms Sasikala addressed supporters and said she was sure her party would get the invite to form the government.

The OPS camp rejected Mr Palanisami’s election and met Mr Rao to demand Mr Panneerselvam be allowed to prove his majority on fthe floor of the House since “it is the only place where the MLAs can act according to their conscience”. 

Before the OPS camp met and put forth its views, Mr Palanisami and his colleagues rushed to Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter of his election as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party. OPS appealed to the MLAs to forget the “temporary bitterness.”

Tags: panneerselvam, vidyasagar rao, edappadi k. palanisami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham