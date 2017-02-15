The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:20 PM IST

India, All India

Amma and aide amassed jewellery, cars worth crores: SC

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 6:56 pm IST

The vehicles owned by them between 1991 and 1996, included a Maruti car, a Hindustan Motor's Contessa, vans and jeeps worth Rs 1.29 crore.

Jayalalithaa along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: PTI)
 Jayalalithaa along with her close aide Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.51 crore and wrist watches worth Rs 15.9 lakh were part of the Rs 55 crore assets amassed by late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, her close aide V K Sasikala and two others.

Besides Jayalalithaa against whom the proceedings got abated owing to her death, Sasikala and her two relatives were convicted and sentenced by the Supreme Court to four year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy, while upholding trial court's valuation of assets of the convicts during the check period of 1991-1996, noted that besides jewellery and wrist watches, they also owned vehicles worth Rs almost 1.30 crore and over 400 kg silver worth Rs 20.8 lakh.

The trial court, however, did not consider the prosecution's claim that they possessed sarees and footwear worth Rs 92.4 lakh and Rs two lakh respectively.

Putting its seal of approval on the computation of assets done by the special trial court, it said the convicts, who resided at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai, collectively possessed immovable properties worth Rs 20.07 crore and newly constructed buildings worth Rs 22.53 crore.

The vehicles owned by them between 1991 and 1996, included a Maruti car, a Hindustan Motor's Contessa, vans and jeeps worth Rs 1.29 crore.

It noted that the value of the assets held by them before the check period was assessed at Rs 2.01 crore while the remaining was acquired over five-six years.

The cash in the bank accounts of the convicts was valued at Rs 97.47 lakh while fixed deposits and shares in their names were worth Rs 3.42 crore.

The apex court had in its 570-page judgement yesterday held that Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her two relatives had entered into a conspiracy and the late Chief Minister, who was a public servant at the relevant time, had come to possess assets disproportionate to the known sources of her income during the check period.

"We have analysed the evidence adduced by the parties and we come to the conclusion that A1 to A4 (all the accused) have entered into a conspiracy and in furtherance of the same, A1 (Jayalalithaa) who was a public servant at the relevant time had come into possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of her income during the check period and had got the same dispersed in the names of A2 to A4 and the firms and companies involved to hold these on her behalf with a masked front," the bench had said.

"...the facts and circumstances proved in evidence undoubtedly point out that A2 to A4 were accommodated in the house of A1 pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by them to hold the assets of A1," it had said.

Tags: vk sasikala, jayalalithaa, disproportionate assets case, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

2

These dance moves can help people get more sex

3

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

4

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

5

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham