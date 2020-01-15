Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, All India

Minister cracks the whip over misbehaviour by airline staff

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2020, 1:25 am IST

Nair’s tweets led to a lot of response from netizens and one tagged the civil aviation ministry, seeking action.

Hardeep Singh Puri
 Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday stepped in to address the grievances of air travellers after one of them complained about misbehaviour by an IndiGo pilot and journalist Vir Sanghvi flagged an Air India security staffer’s misconduct. A proactive Mr Puri, who monitors the social media regularly, responded to both passengers giving out details of the action taken against those against whom the complaints were made.

In the first case, a lady named Supriya Unni Nair complained to IndiGo about the conduct of its pilot who allegedly threatened to send her to jail for demanding a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night.

“Your captain on 6E806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13, Jayakrishna, harassed, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from
disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance... Our flight was late and when we landed at 9:15 (pm) I tried calling the assistance bell and when the crew did not respond I walked up for help,” said Ms Nair, in a series of tweets to IndiGo.

Ms Nair further claimed that after lot of efforts when the wheelchair was brought to the aircraft, the pilot who was annoyed by her pressing the assistance bell, prevented her mother being taken from the plane.

“He prevents the wheelchair people from taking my mom out of the aircraft threatening us that he will ensure we are detained and spend a night in jail... Disbelievingly I ask him whether he is serious? ‘Shut up. Who do you think I am? I’ll get my CEO to make sure you spend a night in jail. We will teach you some manners,’ he says,” Ms Nair tweeted.

Ms Nair alleged that the pilot kept on threatening and misbehaving even in the arrival lounge.

Ms Nair’s tweets led to a lot of response from netizens and one tagged the civil aviation ministry, seeking action.

“I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot’s behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance. The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry,” said Mr Puri in response to Ms Nair’s tweet.

In the second case, journalist Vir Sanghvi alleged that an Air India “uniformed security staffer” tried preventing him from boarding a UK-bound flight last week. Sanghvi claimed that the staffer positioned at the boarding gate to check visa stamping first didn’t accept his “Certification of Entitlement” given by the British authorities since he was born in the UK and does not need a tourist visa like others, and then objected to his old passport (which was attached to the new one and was also valid).

“By now, it was clear he was being bloody-minded. After one objection had not worked, he had invented another one. Obviously, I had not lived up to his expectations or had displeased him in some way. And he had the power to make me miss my flight. The stand-off continued for 15 minutes past the departure time. Thankfully, the gate staff refused to close the flight till I boarded,” Sanghvi wrote in a newspaper column.

He later tweeted his article tagging Air India saying: “The Taste: Air India needs to fight its crooks if it wants to keep living off our money. In any private airline staff who threatened to arbitrarily off load passengers would be sacked. At  they prosper at tax payers & passengers expense.”

The tweet caught the minister’s attention, who responded saying: “As soon as I saw Mr ’s piece on the harassment that he had to put up with, I asked my office to take up the matter with . After initial investigations, the officer involved in this case has been suspended pending detailed inquiry.”

Tags: hardeep singh puri

Latest From India

Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP/File)

SC unhappy with CBI report on ‘larger conspiracy’

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Arjuna’s arrows were fitted with nukes: Dhankar

The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir Valley and also PoK received heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday paralysing life in many parts of the Himalayan region.

Avalanches kill 67 in J&K, PoK

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya gets suspicious letter, cops probing case

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham