The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Unchanged Aussies elect to bat
 
India, All India

'Virgin girls like sealed bottles': Jadavpur varsity prof posts on FB, triggers row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 11:14 am IST

The post, 'Virgin Bride – Why Not?' was taken down later but Sarkar continued to defend his statement.

As per the University’ website, Sarkar specialised in political sociology, political thought, human rights and law, the Constitution and government, and ethnicity and terrorism. (Photo: Facebook)
 As per the University’ website, Sarkar specialised in political sociology, political thought, human rights and law, the Constitution and government, and ethnicity and terrorism. (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: A professor at West Bengal’s Jadavpur University has sparked outrage with his Facebook post in which he compared a woman’s virginity to a “sealed bottle” or “packet”.

Kanak Sarkar had written in the post that, "Virgin girl is like a sealed bottle or sealed packet. Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drinks or a packet of biscuits... To most boys, a virgin wife is like an angel."

The post, “Virgin Bride – Why Not?” was taken down by him later but he continued to defend his statement citing that the Supreme Court gives “freedom of expression on social media”.

(Photo: Facebook | Fazie Wakil)(Photo: Facebook | Fazie Wakil)

“I have not written anything against any person, individual or anybody without any evidence or proof or any reference. I am doing social research and writing for the good and well-being of society,” Sarkar said.

“Supreme Court has repealed Section 66A of Information Technology Act and given freedom of expression in social media,” Sarkar wrote in the second post on Facebook but was later deleted.

The National Commission for Women has asked the state police chief to probe the incident and take appropriate action.

Jadavpur University promised to take action as Sarkar’s post drew criticism online and the University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said, “We will take all steps as per law".

As per the University’ website, Sarkar specialised in political sociology, political thought, human rights and law, the Constitution and government, and ethnicity and terrorism.

Tags: jadavpur university, supreme court, national commission for women, kanak sarkar, jadavpur university professor
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

2

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

3

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

4

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

5

Alphabet board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham