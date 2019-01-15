The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019

India, All India

PM Modi reaches out, seeks feedback of voters via app

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 5:56 am IST

It asked people to rate the government, local BJP leaders and even whether they think the 'mahagathbandhan' in their area will work.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday personally reached out to voters seeking their views and feedback through the NaMo app on a variety of issues, including his government’s performance, the Opposition’s planned “Mahagathbandhan”, or grand alliance, and their preferred candidates. With the Lok Sabha elections just months away and the BJP launching the “NaMo Again” campaign, Mr Modi opened a channel to personally connect with people through the NaMo app. The BJP leadership at the just-concluded national conclave asked party workers and leaders to control the poll narrative instead of allowing the Opposition to do so through its “lies”, and to highlight the leadership issue between the BJP-led NDA and the proposed grand alliance.

Mr Modi urged people to fill a survey questionnaire and rate the government on issues like farmers’ prosperity, corruption-free governance, Swachchh Bharat, national security, the economy, infrastructure creation, uplifting the poor and marginalised, job opportunities and rural electrification.

“I want your direct feedback through the survey on the NaMo app. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions,” Mr Modi appealed in a video on Facebook and Twitter. Mr Modi, who had asked the BJP cadre to highlight how the proposed grand alliance had “no vision” but only one motive — to oppose him, asks through the survey if the people see “any impact of the “Mahagathbandhan” in their constituency.

The survey also asked people about their “prime consideration” when they vote — such as whether it is cleanliness, employment, education, law and order, price rise, corruption or farmers’ welfare.

Mr Modi also sought feedback on people’s preferences regarding the BJP candidate from their parliamentary seat, as the survey asks them to name the “three most popular BJP leaders”. With the Modi government often facing Opposition flak over various issues, the survey also asks whether or not the “working culture of the Government of India is improving” and whether or not people feel “more optimistic than before about India’s future”.

Also, the survey asks if people would be interested in volunteering for the BJP and whether or not they have given donations to the party or bought any NaMo merchandise.

