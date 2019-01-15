The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Kohli, Dhoni guide visitors to thrilling win
 
India, All India

Man detained over threat to kidnap Delhi CM Kejriwal’s daughter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 3:08 pm IST

The accused has been identified as Vikas Rai who is a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur.

Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched. (Photo: File)
 Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A man preparing for civil services has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail last week to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Rai who is a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur.

The Delhi police have seized the phone he allegedly used to send the e-mail. Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.

Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched.

A Delhi Police constable was temporarily deployed for the security of Kejriwal’s daughter and to shadow her whenever she goes out, the senior official had said on condition of anonymity.

On January 9, the Chief Minister’s Office received an anonymous e-mail in which the sender had threatened to kidnap and harm Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita. The e-mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

"We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her," the email from an unknown person sent to the Chief Minister's official email address last Wednesday read, according to the police.

Harshita, a chemical engineering graduate from Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Delhi, works for a multinational company in Gurgaon.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi police, iit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham