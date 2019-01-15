The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019

India, All India

Madhya Pradesh CM Nath will continue as PCC president

Published : Jan 15, 2019
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 6:29 am IST

Nath said Lok Sabha elections were knocking at the doors of the state and hence there was hardly any time to reorganise the party in the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday ruled out quitting the post of PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president, saying that “there is no proposal to effect organisational changes in MP keeping in view the fast approaching Lok Sabha (LS) elections”. Mr Nath, who returned here in the afternoon after his four-day visit to Delhi, said Lok Sabha elections were knocking at the doors of the state and hence there was hardly any time to reorganise the party in the state. He thus set at rest all speculations of vacating the party post by him after he became the chief minister. “The issue of effecting organisational change did not crop up during my meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi,” Mr Nath said. The ruling Congress circle here was abuzz with talks that Mr Nath may be replaced as the PCC chief by senior party leader Ajay Singh, who lost the recently held Assembly elections in his Churhat Assembly seat. Mr Singh, who was camping in Delhi for the last several days, however, described the speculations of his becoming the new PCC president as a conspiracy by his detractors. “I will accept whatever responsibility the party assigns to me. I was not considered for the PCC chief post,” he said.

Mr Singh lost to BJP candidate S. Tiwari in the just concluded Assembly polls.

