India, Pakistan locked in a fresh diplomatic spat

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2019, 5:55 am IST

The Pakistani diplomat apparently claimed that his hand had brushed against the woman due to the heavy crowd at the market, but that he had apologised to the woman in question.
New Delhi: India and Pakistan are embroiled in yet another diplomatic spat, after New Delhi issued a note verbale alleging attempts to hack the social media account of an Indian diplomat and incidents of close tailing of the Indian high commissioner and his deputy in December last year.

Islamabad is, meanwhile, reportedly upset due to an incident in New Delhi Saturday night when a Pakistani diplomat was called by the Delhi police for a “clarification” after a woman at a market in South Delhi had alleged that he had touched her inappropriately. The Delhi police denied that the Pakistani diplomat had been detained. The Pakistani diplomat apparently claimed that his hand had brushed against the woman due to the heavy crowd at the market, but that he had apologised to the woman in question.

According to official sources on Monday evening, the Indian high commission in Islamabad has strongly raised with Pakistan the alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian high commissioner and his deputy in the Pakistan capital.

The Indian mission, in a note verbale, raised with the Pakistan foreign office the incident of the Indian high commissioner and his deputy being put under aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4 at the posh Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

Sources also said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and the official had got an email from the Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log onto his Facebook account. The Indian high commission has requested the Pakistan foreign office to take note of these incidents.

Such incidents of aggressive surveillance, violation of privacy and harassment amount to a breach of understanding between the Pakistan foreign secretary and the Indian high commissioner in March last year, the Indian mission said in its communication to the Pakistan foreign office.

