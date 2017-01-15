The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 | Last Update : 01:04 AM IST

India, All India

‘Makeshift’ IITs, IIMs irk Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 12:48 am IST

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has directed senior officials of his ministry to resolve the pending issues soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have taken a grim view of the fact that all six IITs and seven IIMs, announced during the BJP regime, are still operating from temporary campuses and has asked the Union human resources development ministry to speed up construction of permanent buildings for these institutes.

It is understood that after the PMO’s intervention, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has directed senior officials of his ministry to resolve the pending issues soon. Officials have been told that construction work of these projects, six IITs and seven IIMs, stuck at various stages should be given utmost priority and be completed on a mission mode.

For the past one to two years, after these institutes were established, all of them have been operating their academic sessions from temporary structures.

Sources stated that the government is also contemplating to impose financial penalty on institutes if they do not complete work on their campus buildings within stipulated time. It is understood that a majority of these higher education institutes are likely to be given a time period of three years to finish all infrastructure work on the campuses after which a financial penalty may be imposed on them.

Sources stated that the HRD minister has taken a serious view of the situation and has asked the officials to make a policy to aid timely completion of these buildings.

The move to set a deadline for completion of these institutes is expected to improve the pace of infrastructure creation in the higher education sector, the focus area earmarked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources stated that unless these Central educational institutes begin operations from permanent campuses, the government would not be able to provide them with world-class infrastructure and educational facilities, hampering the growth of students in higher education.

This newspaper had in September 2014 reported that over two-thirds of Central universities, IITs, IIMs and other Central institutes established during the UPA regime were functioning from rented buildings.

Tags: narendra modi, prakash javadekar, pmo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Plan for pink 'pussyhats' in Washington after Trump's inauguration

2

Barack Obama thanks NASA for taking his sign to Mars

3

US woman charged with stealing teenage daughter at birth

4

Pakistan: Wife hires goons to thrash her cheating husband

5

Death penalty for politicians consuming alcohol, Pak senator suggests

more

Editors' Picks

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

JuD leader and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: file)

Killed 30 soldiers in Akhnoor: Hafiz Saeed provokes India

Indian army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control. (Photo: AP)

300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate India: report

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham