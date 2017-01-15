The Asian Age | News

Death toll rises to 24 in Patna boat tragedy, Modi announces compensation

PTI
Published : Jan 15, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2017, 10:16 am IST

Those seriously injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000 each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

SDRF team rescue a dead body of a passenger of a boat which capsezed in Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 SDRF team rescue a dead body of a passenger of a boat which capsezed in Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Patna boat tragedy even as the death toll in the accident rose to 24.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Ganga River in Bihar's Patna. Those seriously injured in the incident will be given Rs 50,000 each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.

Modi had on Saturday night condoled the loss of lives and postponed his programme, scheduled for Sunday, in Patna.

"PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted last night.

In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address today via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) have been pressed into service for rescue operations.

The incident occurred when people were returning from a kite-flying event, which was organised across the river by the state government’s tourism department on Makar Sankranti on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told this newspaper that when the incident occurred in the evening, no police or security personnel was there to monitor the event. “The kite flying event was organised on the other side of the Ghat where there was very less security. The incident occurred when the overcrowded boat was about to reach the NIT Ghat,” an eyewitness said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and directed the officials to intensify search and rescue operations. “This is a tragic incident and I have asked officials to intensify search and rescue operations,” he said.  

The chief minister Nitish Kumar also announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family of those who died in the incident. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and SSP Manu Maharaj also visited the site.

Tags: boat capsize, death toll
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

