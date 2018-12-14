The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 14, 2018 | Last Update : 07:27 AM IST

India, All India

Hectic activities in BJP after major blow in Assembly polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 14, 2018, 5:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2018, 5:37 am IST

The meeting was also attended by state unit chiefs and organisational secretaries of the states teams and continued till late evening.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack on its 17th anniversary at Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah and other dignitaries at a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack on its 17th anniversary at Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the just-concluded Assembly polls results of five states giving a major jolt to the BJP, the saffron party will hold national conventions of its seven morchas in different states to garner support and volunteers for the 2019 electoral battle. Also, the two-day meet of BJP’s national council will be held from January 11 in the national capital, first major meeting of the party’s central and state leadership after the recent polls rout.

The decision to hold national conventions of party’s morchas was taken during a meeting of office-bearers and was headed by party president Amit Shah. The meeting was also attended by state unit chiefs and organisational secretaries of the states teams and continued till late evening.

When asked whether the party leaders discussed about the recent poll rout in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the meeting was scheduled earlier and was to discuss only organisational matters.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national conventions of the mahila morcha and the kisan morcha, Mr Shah and other senior leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Thawarchand Gehlot among others will address the meets.

Amid concern within the BJP and the Modi government over feedback that there is growing unrest among the farming community over the poll promises, the BJP leadership decided that the kisan morcha should be addressed by the Mr Modi who would try to assure and convince the farmers that the government has been working diligently from day one for their betterment. One of the key reasons for party’s poll rout in MP, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan is said to be farmers unrest. The kisan morcha’s two-day meet will take place from February 21 in Uttar Pradesh. The venue is yet to be decided.

Mr Modi has a major support base among the women voters and he will address the mahila morcha’s national convention will be held in Ahmedabad on December 21-22.    

The party’s youth morcha’s national convention will take place on December 15-16 in the national capital.

The party’s SC morcha’s will hold its national convention on January 19-20 in Nagpur, which will be addressed by Mr Shah, Mr Gadkari and Mr Gehlot. BJP’s minority morcha will meet in Delhi on January 31 and February 1 and will be addressed by Mr Shah.

Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar will be the venue for the party’s ST morcha’s convention and will be addressed by Mr Rajnath Singh.

The BJP leadership will hold the national convention of its OBC morcha in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on February 15-16. 

Tags: assembly polls, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham