The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:43 AM IST

India, All India

Daughter stuck in Pak: Hyd man appeals Sushma to arrange for tickets

ANI
Published : Dec 14, 2017, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2017, 8:15 am IST

Father of Mohammadi Begum, who was not allowed to meet her family since 21 years, earlier in 2017, made an appeal for providing her visa.

‘The visa is about to expire in three days. I don't have that amount of money to arrange the tickets for her,’ says Akbar, father of Mohammadi Begum. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The visa is about to expire in three days. I don't have that amount of money to arrange the tickets for her,’ says Akbar, father of Mohammadi Begum. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad:  Hyderabad man has made a heartfelt appeal to the Centre and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help him in the release of his allegedly-abducted daughter from Pakistan.

Akbar, father of Mohammadi Begum, a Hyderabadi woman from Yakutpura who has not been allowed to meet her family for the past 21 years, earlier in the year, made an appeal to Swaraj for facilitating her visa. Later, on Swaraj's direction, Begum was granted a visa by Pakistan for 30 days in November.

This time, Akbar has appealed to help him arrange the tickets of his daughter as only three days are left for her visa to expire.

"The visa is about to expire in three days. Eight days back, my daughter's husband called me and asked me to arrange the tickets. I don't have that amount of money to arrange the tickets for her," he said on Wednesday.

Mohammadi Begum got married to Mohd Younus in 1996, over the phone. Younus purported himself to be a resident of Oman, but when Mohammadi went to live him she came to know that he was a resident of Pakistan and was faking his identity.

Younus later took Mohammadi to Pakistan, where she was not allowed to contact her parents and was allegedly tortured.

Tags: sushma swaraj, hyderabadi woman, woman abducted
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham