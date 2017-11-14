The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 14, 2017

India, All India

Love turns bitter: Stalker burns 21-yr-old techie alive at girl's doorstep in Chennai

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2017, 7:48 pm IST

Induja's family claims she had rebuffed him while the accused says they were in a relationship and had plans to marry, police said.

According to police, the man splashed petrol on Induja and used a lighter to set her on fire. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 According to police, the man splashed petrol on Induja and used a lighter to set her on fire. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old engineer in Chennai was burnt alive on Monday night allegedly by her former classmate who had been stalking her for about a month.

S Induja, was set on fire at the doorstep of her home in the city's Adambakkam area.

Police said they detained the suspect, 23-year-old Akash, a science graduate, who was pursuing Induja against her wishes.

Induja's mother Renuka and younger sister Nivedita, who tried to save her, are in hospital.

Renuka and Nivedita were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised with severe burn injuries,

The victim's mother suffered 49 per cent burns and her sister is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The incident took place at around 9:00 pm on Monday when the victim’s father was not at home.

According to police, Induja's family said the victim had rebuffed him while the accused has claimed he was in a relationship with Induja and they had plans to marry.

On Monday, the man went to Induja's home and demanded to speak to her but the family refused to let him in.

Police said, the man splashed petrol on Induja and used a lighter to set her on fire.

Neighbours, hearing cries, rushed to help the family and rushed them to hospital.

A neighbour said the ambulance arrived too late, at least 40 minutes after a call was made.

Induja died before she could be taken to a hospital.

The victim’s uncle said, "Akash was stalking my niece for a month. Knowing that my brother is working abroad, the accused came to Induja's residence. Initially, they didn't open the door, but Akash insisted that he would only to talk to Induja. When they opened the door, he poured petrol on Induja and set them on fire and fled the spot."

Tags: spurned lover, burnt to death, girl dead, stalker sets girl on fire, chennai crime
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

