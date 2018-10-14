The Asian Age | News



9 members of family dead after car rams truck in Chhattisgarh

Published : Oct 14, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Three people have also been injured in the accident. The accident took place on National Highway 53.

 The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In a road accident, nine members of a family were killed in Chhattisgarh early today morning. The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur.

Further details awaited.

