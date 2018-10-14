9 members of family dead after car rams truck in Chhattisgarh

Three people have also been injured in the accident. The accident took place on National Highway 53.

The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In a road accident, nine members of a family were killed in Chhattisgarh early today morning. The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur.

