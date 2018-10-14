9 members of family dead after car rams truck in Chhattisgarh

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST
Three people have also been injured in the accident. The accident took place on National Highway 53.
New Delhi: In a road accident, nine members of a family were killed in Chhattisgarh early today morning. The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur.
Three people have also been injured in the accident. The accident took place on National Highway 53.
Further details awaited.