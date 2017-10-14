Talwars will walk free from Dasna jail Monday

Acquitting the Talwars on Thursday, the Allahabad HC said neither the circumstances nor the evidence was enough to hold them guilty.

File photo of destist-couple Nupur Talwar and Rajesh Talwar, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the twin murder case of her daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. (Photo: PTI)

Ghaziabad: Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, acquitted by the Allahabad high court in the 2008 murder case of their 14-year-old daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj on Thursday, will be released from Dasna jail on Monday as the court verdict had not reached jail authorities till Friday evening.

Dasna jail superintendent Dadhiram Maurya said, “We have not received the court order copy so far… It is a second Saturday (tomorrow), when court is closed, and next day is Sunday, therefore the couple will be released only on Monday.”

Slamming additional sessions judge Shyam Lal in Ghaziabad, who had sentenced the Talwars to life on Nov. 28, 2013, the bench said he acted like a film director to create a ficti-onal scenario, used fall-acious analogy and ign-ored basic tenets of law.

“The trial Judge is supposed to be fair and transparent and should act as a man of ordinary prudence and he should not stretch his imagination to infinity rendering the whole exercise mockery of law,” the court said.