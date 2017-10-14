Talwar lawyers receive certified copy of acquittal, couple to walk out of jail on Monday

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are lodged in the Dasna prison in Ghaziabad since November 2013 after they were awarded life sentence in the case.

The dentist couple had challenged the sentence in the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted them in the sensational double murder case earlier this week. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The lawyers of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have received a certified copy of the Allahabad High Court order acquitting the dentist couple in the murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

It will be provided to a special CBI court in Ghaziabad on Monday, which will then issue an order to the Dasna prison authorities to release the couple, one of the Talwars' lawyers said.

Courts in Ghaziabad observe a holiday on second Saturdays. The order's copy was received late on Friday evening.

"We have received a certified copy of the order of the Allahabad High Court. It is expected that they (Rajesh and Nupur) will walk out of the jail on Monday," Vandana Talwar, Aarushi's aunt, said.

Rajesh and Nupur Talwar are lodged in the Dasna prison in Ghaziabad since November 2013 after they were awarded life sentence in the case.

The dentist couple had challenged the sentence in the Allahabad High Court, which acquitted them in the sensational double murder case earlier this week.