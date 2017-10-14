The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:56 AM IST

India, All India

IPL bets scam: Enforcement Directorate raids own ex-officials

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 7:03 am IST

Sleuths recovered about Rs 1.63 lakh cash.

J.P. Singh
 J.P. Singh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches against its former joint director, another officer and a few bookies in connection with its money laundering probe for allegedly receiving bribe for favouring an accused in the IPL cricket betting scam.

Sources said searches were conducted at the premises of former joint director J.P. Singh, former enforcement officer (EO) Sanjay Kumar and two bookies. Searches were conducted at nine locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Lucknow, they added. The agency sleuths also recovered about Rs 1.63 lakh in cash during searches.

The ED had earlier registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a CBI FIR. Singh, a 2000 batch Indian Revenue Service officer of Customs and Excise wing, was investigating Rs 2,000 crore IPL betting scandal when he was posted as ED’s Joint Director in Ahmedabad.

The ED’s Ahmedabad unit was also probing Rs 5,000 crore money laundering case against the alleged hawala operator Afroz Fatta.

The CBI claimed that huge bribe amount was allegedly taken by these officers as quid pro quo for various acts of omission and commission. The case against Singh and others had been registered under the provisions of criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sources said the ED director had received multiple complaints from various quarters about the alleged demand for bribe by the senior officials of its Ahmedabad unit.

The complaints were forwarded to the CBI. There were also allegations that Rs 15 crore was handed over as bribe to Singh’s father-in-law, who is a retired IRS officer of 1978 batch, by hawala dealers and tax consultants for giving relief and extending favours to suspects in two cases earlier probed by ED, sources said.

Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), money laundering, j.p. singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists discover sun-like twin stars 350 light years from Earth

2

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy

3

Railways Diwali gift for passengers: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani now cheaper, faster

4

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

5

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham