The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 14, 2017 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

India, All India

Certain states lagging due to governance deficit, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 2:52 am IST

He mentioned the target of ‘New India’ by 2022 and emphasized that this can be achieved only by making it a people’s movement.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with artists after witnessing a cultural programme for the participants of the Conference of Governors-2017, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with artists after witnessing a cultural programme for the participants of the Conference of Governors-2017, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is no dearth of ideas, resources and capabilities in India, but certain states and regions have lagged behind due to a “governance deficit.”

He was speaking at the closing session of the Conference of Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here, a PMO statement said.

Mr Modi said various government schemes for the benefit of the poor are better implemented in areas where good governance exists, the statement added.

Giving examples of schemes such as Mission Indradhanush, the Prime minister said the governors can facilitate greater effectiveness of government initiatives.

In order to strengthen the unity and integrity of India, he urged the Governors to involve themselves in initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Run For Unity’.

In his opening remarks at the conference which had begun on Thursday, Mr Modi had said that the governors can become catalytic agents for change in the society while upholding the sanctity of the Constitution.

He mentioned the target of ‘New India’ by 2022 and emphasized that this can be achieved only by making it a people’s movement.

Meanwhile, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the governors to avoid controversies by adhering to the provision of Constitution and also to promote simple living habits through regular interaction with the people.

He said this while addressing the conference of governors, in Rashtrapati Bhawan during the day. The vice-president said that the Governors have an important role in this mission. Governors need to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, he said.

Tags: narendra modi, rashtrapati bhawan, conference of governors

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia 3rd T20: Match abandoned as teams share T20 trophy

2

Railways Diwali gift for passengers: Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani now cheaper, faster

3

Here are a few lesser known facts about Friday the 13th

4

Cassini's last show was a spectacular one, suggests NASA

5

Someone has to put an end to her lies: After legal notice, Aditya to file defamation case against Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. The Spring-Summer 2018 saw flowy gowns and quirky prints. (Photo: AP)

Classics make a comeback at the Paris Fashion Week

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham