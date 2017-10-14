Certain states lagging due to governance deficit, says Modi

He mentioned the target of ‘New India’ by 2022 and emphasized that this can be achieved only by making it a people’s movement.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with artists after witnessing a cultural programme for the participants of the Conference of Governors-2017, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Auditorium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is no dearth of ideas, resources and capabilities in India, but certain states and regions have lagged behind due to a “governance deficit.”

He was speaking at the closing session of the Conference of Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here, a PMO statement said.

Mr Modi said various government schemes for the benefit of the poor are better implemented in areas where good governance exists, the statement added.

Giving examples of schemes such as Mission Indradhanush, the Prime minister said the governors can facilitate greater effectiveness of government initiatives.

In order to strengthen the unity and integrity of India, he urged the Governors to involve themselves in initiatives such as ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Run For Unity’.

In his opening remarks at the conference which had begun on Thursday, Mr Modi had said that the governors can become catalytic agents for change in the society while upholding the sanctity of the Constitution.

He mentioned the target of ‘New India’ by 2022 and emphasized that this can be achieved only by making it a people’s movement.

Meanwhile, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the governors to avoid controversies by adhering to the provision of Constitution and also to promote simple living habits through regular interaction with the people.

He said this while addressing the conference of governors, in Rashtrapati Bhawan during the day. The vice-president said that the Governors have an important role in this mission. Governors need to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, he said.