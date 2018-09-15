The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 14, 2018

India, All India

Gautam Gambhir sports ‘bindi', dupatta’ in support of transgender community

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 14, 2018, 9:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2018, 9:19 pm IST

The 37-year-old dressed up for the Hijra Habba which is an annual gathering of the LGBTQI+ community and supporters.

Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)
 Gautam Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the comunity by being present there as the chief guest of the event. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A week after the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court decriminalised Section 377, cricketer Gautam Gambhir came out in support of the transgender community through an innovative act of his.

The Delhi-born opener broke all stereotypes by wearing a ‘bindi’ and ‘dupatta’ at a recent event in support for the LGBTQI+ community.

The 37-year-old dressed up for the Hijra Habba event held at Delhi’s Select Citywalk, Saket.

The Hijra Habba is an annual gathering of the LGBTQI+ community and supporters that aims to celebrate the community as well as talk about issues that trouble them.

Always colourful, this year's event was a shade more bright after the apex court has recently decriminalised sexual intercourse between consenting adults in private irrespective of the sexual orientation — something that according to section 377 of IPC was criminal. The theme was ‘Born This Way’.

Gambhir was seen boosting the morale of the community by being present there as the chief guest of the event. At the event, the cricketer urged everyone to be inclusive in thoughts, words and action.

Speaking at the event Gambhir expressed his happiness at the scrapping of section 377 before adding that one cannot move forward with including everyone. "They are as Indians as we are and should be treated with dignity and respect," he said.

However, this is not the first time that he has come out in support of the transgender community.

Earlier this year, Gambhir posted a message and photo on Twitter during Rakshabandhan, where he was seen getting 'rakhi' tied by a couple of transgenders.

His message had read, "It’s not about being a man or a woman. It’s about being a HUMAN.” With proud transgenders Abhina Aher and Simran Shaikh and their Rakhi love on my hand. I’ve accepted them as they are. Will you? #respecttransgenders"

Tags: gautam gambhir, lgbtqi+, gautam gambhir sports bindi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

