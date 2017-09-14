The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

India, All India

NGT refuses to lift ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 2:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 2:19 pm IST

The Centre had earlier opposed the ban, saying there was a 'misconception' that only diesel pollutes the environment.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said one diesel vehicle causes pollution equal to 24 petrol vehicles and 40 CNG vehicles. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Centre's plea seeking modification of its order banning ten-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

The Tribunal noted that emissions from diesel vehicles is carcinogenic in nature and one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.

A bench headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar government's plea on the ground that the Supreme Court has also junked a similar plea.

The Green panel said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which had sought modification of NGT's April 7, 2015 order, did not file any review plea and moved the Tribunal "in the guise of seeking modification".

The bench which delivered the judgement also comprised Justices Jawad Rahim, R S Rathore and one expert member B S Sajwan.

The Centre had earlier opposed the ban, saying there was a "misconception" that only diesel pollutes the environment.

Noting that diesel is the prime source of air pollution in Delhi, the tribunal had earlier held that all diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old, will not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR.

The Green panel had issued an order last year directing the Delhi RTO to deregister all diesel vehicles operating in the city that are over 10 years old.

Tags: ngt, delhi-ncr, pollution, diesel vehicles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

